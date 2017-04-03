Mariah Carey 'splits from Bryan Tanaka'
The blonde beauty is said to have called time on her relationship with Bryan because of his jealousy of her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon and his lavish spending sprees. The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker has remained on good terms with Nick since their divorce in 2016, largely for the benefit of their six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|7 hr
|Diana
|38,724
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC