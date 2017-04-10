Major Lazer, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj Drop 'Run Up' Video: Watch
Major Lazer is a living party, Nicki Minaj is a walking turn up, and PARTYNEXTDOOR named himself after a rowdy good time. Put the three together over a shimmering, future bass, dancehall beat, and you've got yourself one hella fire jam.
