Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons slated to perform at this year's MMVAs

Lorde is headed to this year's IHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards - but whether her lamp will make an encore performance remains to be seen. The New Zealand-raised musician is among the first round of artists announced for the televised street party in Toronto on June 18. The singer created a viral moment at the event in 2014 when she prominently featured a floor lamp in her performance of hits "Team" and "Tennis Court."

