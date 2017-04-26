Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons slated to perform at this year's MMVAs
Lorde is headed to this year's IHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards - but whether her lamp will make an encore performance remains to be seen. The New Zealand-raised musician is among the first round of artists announced for the televised street party in Toronto on June 18. The singer created a viral moment at the event in 2014 when she prominently featured a floor lamp in her performance of hits "Team" and "Tennis Court."
