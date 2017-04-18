Lana Del Rey confirms The Weeknd is on Lust for Life

Lana Del Rey has confirmed The Weeknd is featured on the title track of her new album 'Lust for Life'. The 31-year-old pop star has unveiled the collaborations on her hotly-anticipated fifth studio LP, which also features Sean Lennon on the track 'Tomorrow Never Came', and revealed how legendary producer Max Martin helped the song come together with the 'Starboy' rapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.