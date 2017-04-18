Lana Del Rey confirms The Weeknd is on Lust for Life
Lana Del Rey has confirmed The Weeknd is featured on the title track of her new album 'Lust for Life'. The 31-year-old pop star has unveiled the collaborations on her hotly-anticipated fifth studio LP, which also features Sean Lennon on the track 'Tomorrow Never Came', and revealed how legendary producer Max Martin helped the song come together with the 'Starboy' rapper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Tue
|ERIC
|30
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Apr 17
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|Apr 16
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC