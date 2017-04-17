Kylie Jenner was 'really sad' after seeing ex-boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner reportedly looked "really sad" after she saw her ex-boyfriend Tyga at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The 19-year-old television personality recently called time on her romance with her former 27-year-old rapper beau after almost three years of dating on and off, however after a brief encounter at the music extravaganza in California on Sunday evening the reality star was left looking upset.

