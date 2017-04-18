Kylie Jenner gets closer to Travis Scott
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who split from Tyga last month after almost three years together - headed to the second weekend of the festival in Indio, California, on Friday , and was seen by revellers getting close to the 24-year-old singer, who was performing on the night, as they strolled through the site. And another fan used social media to share a video of Travis and Kylie, 19, holding hands as they walked through the festival with their friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|4 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC