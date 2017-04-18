Kylie Jenner gets closer to Travis Scott

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who split from Tyga last month after almost three years together - headed to the second weekend of the festival in Indio, California, on Friday , and was seen by revellers getting close to the 24-year-old singer, who was performing on the night, as they strolled through the site. And another fan used social media to share a video of Travis and Kylie, 19, holding hands as they walked through the festival with their friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.