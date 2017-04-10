Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble.' Debuts at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart
Kendrick Lamar arrives at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with "Humble.,' earning his first ever chart-topper on the tally, and 45th career chart hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New single need honest feedback
|9 hr
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Diana
|38,724
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC