Kendrick Lamar Shares Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album 'DAMN.'
DAMN. That's the name of the new Kendrick Lamar album out this Friday . Kendrick took to Twitter early this morning to share the cover art, which you can see above, and the tracklist, which is copied below.
