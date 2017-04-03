Kendrick Lamar Announces Release Date...

Kendrick Lamar Announces Release Date for New Album

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Two weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar rapped on his song " The Heart Part 4 ": "Y'all got 'til April the 7th to get y'all sh*t together." After much speculation, Lamar has finally clarified what the date stands for: it is the announcement of his new album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 22 hr Upstart 38,721
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Wed Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Wed huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Apr 2 diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC