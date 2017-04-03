Kendrick Lamar Announces Release Date for New Album
Two weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar rapped on his song " The Heart Part 4 ": "Y'all got 'til April the 7th to get y'all sh*t together." After much speculation, Lamar has finally clarified what the date stands for: it is the announcement of his new album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|22 hr
|Upstart
|38,721
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Wed
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Apr 2
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Apr 1
|d pants
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC