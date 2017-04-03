Kendall Jenner 'very into' A$AP Rocky

The 21-year-old model has been rumoured to be dating the rapper since August last year, and their relationship has been going from strength to strength as sources say they made "no secret" of their romance whilst watching The Who perform at London's Royal Albert Hall over the weekend. A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kendall and A$AP Rocky went to the Royal Albert Hall and made no secret of the fact they are a couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.