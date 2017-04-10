Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky 'all over each other' at Coachella
The 21-year-old model and the rapper have been rumoured to be dating since August last year, and their relationship has been going from strength to strength as they were reportedly seen getting close when the brunette beauty supported her beau as he performed at the #WeedMapsOasis party at the three-day festival in California. An onlooker told People magazine: "Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other."
