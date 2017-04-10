Kelly Rowland wants a second boob job

Kelly Rowland wants a second boob job

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 36-year-old beauty - who previously underwent plastic surgery in October 2007 - has admitted that once she gives birth to a sibling for her two-year-old son Titan, she will undergo the procedure once again. Kelly shared: "I can't speak for everyone, but I know I'm going to see someone after I have my second kid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New single need honest feedback Mon Cfrankdoe 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Diana 38,724
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Apr 5 huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC