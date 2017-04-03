Justin Timberlake, Walk the Moon & mo...

Justin Timberlake, Walk the Moon & more to headline Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

Last year, Justin Timberlake became a partner in and producer of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival , so guess who's headlining this year's festival? JT, a Tennessee native, will be performing at the event, which takes place September 23 and 24 in Franklin, Tennessee. Joining him on the bill will be Walk the Moon , Fitz and the Tantrums , Pearl Jam 's Eddie Vedder , gospel legend Mavis Staples , singer/songwriter Ryan Adams , The Revivalists and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) 20 hr Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Mon Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Sun diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC