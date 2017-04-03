Justin Timberlake, Walk the Moon & more to headline Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Last year, Justin Timberlake became a partner in and producer of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival , so guess who's headlining this year's festival? JT, a Tennessee native, will be performing at the event, which takes place September 23 and 24 in Franklin, Tennessee. Joining him on the bill will be Walk the Moon , Fitz and the Tantrums , Pearl Jam 's Eddie Vedder , gospel legend Mavis Staples , singer/songwriter Ryan Adams , The Revivalists and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.