John Mayer debuts at #2 with "The Search for Everything"

16 hrs ago

John Mayer 's still got it. After telling USA Today earlier this month that he was ready to pass the torch to younger singer-songwriters, John's latest album, The Search for Everything, debuted this week at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

