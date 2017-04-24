John Legend's daughter Luna has broug...

John Legend's daughter Luna has brought him and his wife Chrissy Teigen 'closer'

The 38-year-old singer has had a strong relationship with the 31-year-old beauty - who he wed in 2013 - since they started dating in 2007, but he admits the 12 months since their little girl was born have been even better for them. Speaking about fatherhood on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Tuesday , he said: "Oh, it's beautiful, it's very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together."

