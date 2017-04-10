John Legend has normal rows with Chri...

John Legend has normal rows with Chrissy Teigen

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'All of Me' singer - who has 12-month-old daughter Luna with his model wife - admits he and the 31-year-old beauty squabble about punctuality and overuse of electronic devices, just like other couples. John said: "Chrissy and I cook to relax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... 16 min eyes always pop out 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... 1 hr Fact is fact INFO 1
News J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever... 21 hr guest 2
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sat USS LIBERTY 144
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 14 ERIC 29
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Apr 12 Shutupzsquadz 38,725
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Apr 12 The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC