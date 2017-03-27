John Legend blasts ticket touts as ri...

John Legend blasts ticket touts as rip-off merchants target his Scottish gig and fleece fans

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

More than 800 tickets to see the All Of Me singer at the Hydro were already being flogged on controversial sites such as Viagogo before the official Ticketmaster sale started. The Ordinary People star raged against ordinary fans getting priced out by the vultures on the One Show on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Sat d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Fri metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,391 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC