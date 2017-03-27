John Legend blasts ticket touts as rip-off merchants target his Scottish gig and fleece fans
More than 800 tickets to see the All Of Me singer at the Hydro were already being flogged on controversial sites such as Viagogo before the official Ticketmaster sale started. The Ordinary People star raged against ordinary fans getting priced out by the vultures on the One Show on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Sat
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Fri
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mar 27
|WGAF
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC