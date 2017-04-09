Jay Z Pulls His Albums From Spotify
Spotify Ltd. said it has pulled most of the catalog of Jay Z from its streaming service at the request of the rapper, who owns rival music service Tidal. None of Jay Z's 12 studio albums were available on Spotify as of Saturday, leaving only ones collaborated with R&B singer R. Kelly listed on his profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|Mystery_Mminds
|38,723
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC