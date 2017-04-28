Ja Rule's Fyre Festival Turns In Disaster, Attendees Go On Twitter Rampage
Ja Rule's highly touted luxury festival has gotten a bevy of bad press for being a disaster after several high profile acts pulled out and attendees have taken to twitter to express their views. The Fyre Fest bragged about being "the cultural experience of the decade" and even touted high-end music acts like "Pusha T, Tyga, Desiigner, Major Lazer, Disclosure, Blink-182, Migos, and Lil Yachty.
