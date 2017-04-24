J. PERIOD remixes the political narrative as tensions boil in America
While "not my president" chants were heard throughout the hip-hop community on Inauguration Day, as President Donald Trump's 100-day mark approaches, many have come to terms with the political reality and transitioned their calls into action. As tensions boil in a divided America, hip-hop producer and DJ J. PERIOD is turning to the turntable to remix the political narrative.
