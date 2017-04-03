Iggy Azalea loses 15 lbs in weight by twerking
The 26-year-old singer has revealed she dropped a large amount of weight by practicing her bottom-shaking dance moves for her routine in the accompanying music video to her new track 'Mo Bounce'. Speaking about her dramatic weight loss to New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9, the blonde-haired beauty said: "I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song."
