How to get tickets to Kendrick Lamara s two DAMN tour stops in Los Angeles
On the heels of two weekend show-closing sets at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival earlier this month, rapper Kendrick Lamar revealed the dates of his The DAMN Tour, in support of his fourth studio album, “DAMN,” which dropped April 14. The DAMN Tour, featuring support by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. will stop in 17 cities and culminate with a two-evening hometown show in downtown Los Angeles as Lamar headlines the Staples Center on Sunday, Aug. 6 and due to popular demand, again on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The seven-time Grammy award winner also surprised fans by hosting a record signing at a Best Buy in his hometown of Compton last week and the record debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
