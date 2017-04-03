How I Came Up With a Million-Dollar E...

How I Came Up With a Million-Dollar Ecommerce Idea in 20 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

If people are lining up for a product, figure out how to make the line shorter and they'll buy from you. Several years ago I started a hip-hop jewelry ecommerce store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 12 hr Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending 14 hr huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Tue Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Apr 2 diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC