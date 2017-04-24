Hip hop superstars Wu-Tang Clan join tributes to Norwich photographer ...
The Wu-Tang Clan have issued a statement paying tribute to a young Norwich photographer and videographer. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire Harvey Lewis Truswell, 23, was found at a flat in Normandie Tower, Rouen Road, on Thursday night.
