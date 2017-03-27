Happy families! Rob Kardashian and Bl...

Happy families! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together... again

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The on/off couple - who have four-month-old daughter Dream together - seemingly confirmed their relationship is back on in a series of Snapchat videos on Saturday. Chyna, 28, shared a clip of herself lip-synching 'Humble' by Kendrick Lamar, while Rob hugged her from behind, and in a second post captioned "Dreams Daddy", the 30-year-old sock designer was seen nuzzling his face into her chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... 5 hr diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Sat d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC