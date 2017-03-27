Happy families! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together... again
The on/off couple - who have four-month-old daughter Dream together - seemingly confirmed their relationship is back on in a series of Snapchat videos on Saturday. Chyna, 28, shared a clip of herself lip-synching 'Humble' by Kendrick Lamar, while Rob hugged her from behind, and in a second post captioned "Dreams Daddy", the 30-year-old sock designer was seen nuzzling his face into her chest.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|5 hr
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Sat
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Mar 31
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mar 27
|WGAF
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
