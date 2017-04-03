Gucci Mane Rolls Out 'Drop Top Wizop ...

Gucci Mane Rolls Out 'Drop Top Wizop Freestyle'

Read more: Billboard

Gucci Mane has yet another new album called Drop Top Wizop coming soon, and today the album gets a hype track of sorts called "Drop Top Wizop Freestyle." It's produced by the white-hot Murda Beatz, who has done good work recently for Gucci associates Drake and Migos.

