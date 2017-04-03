Get lifted with John Legend's very br...

Get lifted with John Legend's very brief cameo in "Master of None" season two trailer

J ohn Legend appears in the season two trailer for the Netflix comedy series Master of None , but you might miss his cameo if you look away for a split second. The "Ordinary People" singer can be seen doing one of the things he does best -- playing the piano -- at what appears to be an intimate soiree.

Chicago, IL

