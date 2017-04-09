Gardner pens open letter praising Mal...

Gardner pens open letter praising Malaysians

'It excites me to meet and interact with people who will soon be leaders not just of Malaysia or South-East Asia but of the world.' - Chris Gardner KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneur Chris Gardner, whose memoir The Pursuit of Happyness was made into a film starring Will Smith in 2006 and who was here for a talk, was so impressed by his visit that the 63-year-old wrote an open letter praising Malaysia.

