Future Updates Line-Up for The "Nobody Safe" Tour, Adding ASAP Ferg

Since the announcement of Future's upcoming "Nobody Safe"tour back in February, fans were under the impression Kodak Black, Migos, and Tory Lanez were amongst those included in the line-up with Young Thug and ASAP Ferg making casual appearances when they can. However since Kodak Black's recent legal issues , having been found guilty of five counts of violations of his house arrest terms, the line-up has been updated with ASAP Ferg indefinitely added to the list, while Kodak Black has been removed.

