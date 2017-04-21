Future brought out Drake, Migos & Ty Dolla Sign @ Coachella
Future's Coachella set featured guest appearances from Ty Dolla Sign , Migos , and Future's recent tourmate Drake . Migos performed "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt" with Future, and Drake came out to play "Jumpman," "Gyalchester" and "Fake Love."
