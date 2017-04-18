Fresno killings suspect has 2-decade history of violence
Muhammad was arrested on Tuesday shortly after the deadly morni... . Pastor Tim Rolen, left, of New Hope Community Church in Clovis, kneels to pray with other church leaders at the site where Mark Gassett was shot and killed in Tuesday's triple-homicide, during a prayer walk in Fr... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|12 hr
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|15 hr
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Apr 17
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC