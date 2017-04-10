Faith Hill, Tim McGraw weigh in on fa...

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw weigh in on famous musical couples

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

File - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw talk about what they admire about other musical couples, from Beyonce and Jay Z to Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 4 hr Shutupzsquadz 38,725
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 8 hr Trump is Winning 1
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? 10 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
New single need honest feedback Mon Cfrankdoe 1
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC