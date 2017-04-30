Eminem Lawsuit against New Zealand Political Party Begins

They may not have lost themselves in the music or the moment but a judge and nine lawyers in a New Zealand courtroom did listen politely to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" as a copyright case involving the country's ruling political party got underway. The Detroit-based music publishers for Eminem are suing New Zealand's conservative National Party for using a similar soundtrack titled "Eminem Esque" for a television advertisement during the 2014 election campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.