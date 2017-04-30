Eminem Lawsuit against New Zealand Political Party Begins
They may not have lost themselves in the music or the moment but a judge and nine lawyers in a New Zealand courtroom did listen politely to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" as a copyright case involving the country's ruling political party got underway. The Detroit-based music publishers for Eminem are suing New Zealand's conservative National Party for using a similar soundtrack titled "Eminem Esque" for a television advertisement during the 2014 election campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Well Well
|147
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Fri
|cbo
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC