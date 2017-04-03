Drake to move to London to star in Top Boy says Ashley Walters
The Take Care rapper has bought the rights for the show after it was dropped by Channel 4 and now Ashley Walters has confirmed that they're even creating a role for Drizzy. 'We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,' Walters - who plays Dushane - told the newspaper.
