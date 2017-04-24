Drake slams modela s pregnancy claim ...

Drake slams modela s pregnancy claim as a lie and publicity ploy

19 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Drake performing at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15. Drake has never minded fueling social media speculation about possible romances with any number of glamorous women over the years: Nicki Minaj, Kat Dennings, Tyra Banks, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. But the 30-year-old rapper is refusing to acknowledge any kind of association with a so-called Instagram model who has accused him of getting her pregnant, both the Daily Mail and TMZ are reporting.

