Drake robbed by thirsty thief

Drake robbed by thirsty thief

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker wasn't home when a member of his staff found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of the rapper's hoodies, at around 10.30pm on April 3. According to TMZ, after police were called, the unnamed intruder told officers she had permission to enter, which she didn't, and confessed to taking Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water. It is unclear how long she had been inside the house, or how long she was in there as there were no signs of forced entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 19 hr ERIC 30
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Slasher 38,726
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Mon eyes always pop out 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... Mon Fact is fact INFO 1
News J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever... Apr 16 guest 2
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Apr 12 The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC