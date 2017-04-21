Deals ensure cash keeps flowing to un...

Deals ensure cash keeps flowing to unsettled Prince estate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A year after Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, his Paisley Park studio complex and home is now a museum and concert venue. Fans can now stream most of his classic albums, and a remastered "Purple Rain" album is due out in June along with two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his vault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) 9 hr USS LIBERTY 144
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Fri ERIC 29
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Apr 12 Shutupzsquadz 38,725
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Apr 12 The Power Of Mast... 1
New single need honest feedback Apr 10 Cfrankdoe 1
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC