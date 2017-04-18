Common Debuts New Song, Discusses Chance the Rapper & the State of Hip-Hop at Tribeca Film Festival
Common performs at the CFDA x Cadillac opening night party during New York Fashion Week: Men's Spring/Summer 2017 at Cadillac House on July 11, 2016 in New York City. Common has always been one to incorporate activism into his music, but perhaps one of his most moving works is the haunting "Letter to the Free" from his 2016 album Black America Again .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|8 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC