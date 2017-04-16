Coachella 2017: When and how to watch Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and more on YouTube
Surf Curse plays the Sahara tent at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Who needs to be with tens of thousands of your closest friends to enjoy the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival when you can stay at home and celebrate all things Couch-ella? The first weekend wraps up Sunday, April 16, with Kendrick Lamar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|16 hr
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 14
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 12
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC