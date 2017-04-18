Coachella 2017 Photos, Weekend One: Kendrick Lamar,...
The final day of Coachella featured musical performances by Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Justice, Future Islands, Devendra Banhart, Grouplove, DJ Khaled, New Order and others. Sunday, April 16, saw 125,000 music fans filling the Empire Polo Club in Indio, enjoying the sights and sounds of some of the world's greatest artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|23 hr
|ERIC
|30
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Mon
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Mon
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|Apr 16
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC