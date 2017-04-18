Coachella 2017 Photos, Weekend One: Kendrick Lamar,...

The final day of Coachella featured musical performances by Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Justice, Future Islands, Devendra Banhart, Grouplove, DJ Khaled, New Order and others. Sunday, April 16, saw 125,000 music fans filling the Empire Polo Club in Indio, enjoying the sights and sounds of some of the world's greatest artists.

