Coachella 2017: Musical highlights from Saturday, Weekend 1
Local Natives performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA., Saturday, April 15, 2017. In the shade of the Coachella tents, a pair of young buzzworthy artists made the most of their desert debuts Saturday, thrilling their early fans and winning converts from the heretofore casually curious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 14
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 12
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC