Coachella 2017: Festival features more hip-hop than ever
Lil Uzi Vert performs on day three of the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival on Sunday, April 16, 2017 in Indio, Ca. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been known for its tastemaker capability, particularly in the indie rock and electronic dance music genres, but in 2017, the music festival at the Empire Polo Club featured more hip-hop acts than ever before, including some of the biggest acts in the genre, topped by Sunday night headliner Kendrick Lamar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|8 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC