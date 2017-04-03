Chrissy Teigen was 'resting her eyes' at the Oscars

Chrissy Teigen was caught "resting her eyes" at this year's Oscars because of the stresses of being a "new mum". The 31-year-old model was spotted seemingly snoozing during the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in February - but her husband John Legend has defended Chrissy, revealing she'd endured a tough day looking after their daughter Luna, who was born in April 2016.

