Chrissy Teigen was 'resting her eyes'...

Chrissy Teigen was 'resting her eyes' at the Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

Chrissy Teigen was caught "resting her eyes" at this year's Oscars because of the stresses of being a "new mum". The 31-year-old model was spotted seemingly snoozing during the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in February - but her husband John Legend has defended Chrissy, revealing she'd endured a tough day looking after their daughter Luna, who was born in April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 3 hr Upstart 38,721
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Wed Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Wed huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Apr 2 diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC