Chief Keef Charged With DUI After Tra...

Chief Keef Charged With DUI After Traffic Stop Turned Into A Drug Bust! Look At His Mugshot

The rapper was booked on Saturday evening for felony DUI after he was pulled over by the police during a late-afternoon traffic stop, and then promptly failed a sobriety test. Apparently, the police allege that a passenger in Keef's car had also been handing off marijauna to a passenger in another car when they got caught.

Chicago, IL

