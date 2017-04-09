Chief Keef Charged With DUI After Mia...

Chief Keef Charged With DUI After Miami Weed Bust

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Chief Keef has been charged with a DUI after cops pulled him over in a traffic stop-turned-drug bust this weekend. According to the Miami Beach Police report ... Chief was booked Saturday for felony DUI after he failed a sobriety test when he and another vehicle were stopped for what appeared to be a weed transfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 7 hr Diana 38,724
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Sat butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Fri Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Apr 5 huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC