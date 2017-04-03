Chance The Rapper Invited His Top .00...

Chance The Rapper Invited His Top .001% Fan Base to 'Magnificent Coloring World 2'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Earlier this week, Chance The Rapper teased Magnificent Coloring World 2 on Instagram . Well, Chance announced that he will be doing something special for it but he's only inviting his biggest fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... 12 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 16 hr Tommyboy 38,722
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Apr 5 huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Apr 2 diekanye 11
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC