Chance The Rapper Invited His Top .001% Fan Base to 'Magnificent Coloring World 2'
Earlier this week, Chance The Rapper teased Magnificent Coloring World 2 on Instagram . Well, Chance announced that he will be doing something special for it but he's only inviting his biggest fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|12 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|16 hr
|Tommyboy
|38,722
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Apr 2
|diekanye
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC