Chance The Rapper hands over $1 million to teach arts in schools
The Coloring Book singer announced the New Chance Arts And Literature Fund at a high school on Friday, aimed at supporting education in his home town of Chicago, Illinois. The sum, donated by the Chicago Bulls basketball team, now makes a total of 2.2 million dollars generated by the artist as part of his Chicago Public Schools fundraising effort.
