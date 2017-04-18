Cara Delevingne believes Rihanna was 'born to act'
The 24-year-old model has praised the 29-year-old musician for her acting ability and she believes the 'Work' hitmaker was always destined to be in front of the camera because she is "mesmerising on set". Speaking about the brunette beauty and her 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' co-star, the 'Suicide Squad' actress said: "Rihanna is as mesmerising on set as she is on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|30
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Mon
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Mon
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|Apr 16
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC