Breast Unit team put their bodies on the line to buy equipment
A TEAM of doctors and mammographers who work across Wiltshire and the rest of the NHS Wessex Region are putting their own bodies on the line this weekend in The Wolf Run. They have agreed to take part in the gruelling 10k race, which the organisers say includes a unique combination of three kinds of off-road running: mud runs, trail runs and obstacle runs.
