Beyonce's holiday getaway
The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker and her husband Jay Z jetted off to the island in the French Polynesia in what will probably be their last holiday before they welcome their twins, E! News reports. The 35-year-old singer - who has five-year-old Blue Ivy with jer husband - was meant to be headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend but pulled out after she found out she was expecting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 12
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC